POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.61 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at POINT Biopharma Global

In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

