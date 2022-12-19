PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 299.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $46,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

