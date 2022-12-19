PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,685 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co grew its position in PPL by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in PPL by 37.1% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PPL opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.