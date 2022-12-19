PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.