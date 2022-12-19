Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

