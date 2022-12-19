Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 32.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,567,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $122.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

