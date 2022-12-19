Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

