Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $57.06 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

