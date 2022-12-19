Private Trust Co. NA Takes $158,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

