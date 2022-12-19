Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,797,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.52 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

