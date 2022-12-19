Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 100.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

