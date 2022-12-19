Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $795,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

