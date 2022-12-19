Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Trading Down 5.4 %

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

