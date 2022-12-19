Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

