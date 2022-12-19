Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

