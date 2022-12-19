Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.