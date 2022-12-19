Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Trading Down 4.1 %

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.