Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a report released on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.7 %
TH opened at $16.41 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.