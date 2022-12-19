Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a report released on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.7 %

TH opened at $16.41 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

