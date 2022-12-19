Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Cut by Analyst

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied DNA Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

