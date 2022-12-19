Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Cut by Cormark (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:EGO opened at $8.26 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $114,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.