Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Decreased by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Friday, December 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

ELD opened at C$11.28 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.61.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

