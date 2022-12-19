Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $184.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

