Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Group, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Aspen Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

