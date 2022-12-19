Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Cormark (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
