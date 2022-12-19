Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 6.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of -716.63 and a beta of 1.79. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

