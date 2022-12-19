Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Boosted by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of STNG opened at $55.91 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after buying an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 961,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

