QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Purchases $47,810.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $806.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several brokerages have commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in QCR by 151.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QCR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QCR by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

