Raymond James Comments on Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

MOZ opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.04 million and a P/E ratio of -27.65. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

