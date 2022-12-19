Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of O opened at $63.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

