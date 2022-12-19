Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $723.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $740.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

