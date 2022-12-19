Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

