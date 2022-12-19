REV Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of REV Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

REV Group Stock Down 3.1 %

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $740.43 million, a PE ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

