Reviewing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Medigus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 20.11 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -32.83 Medigus $10.12 million 0.69 $6.79 million ($1.58) -4.18

Medigus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medigus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Silk Road Medical and Medigus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Medigus.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medigus beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.