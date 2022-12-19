Reviewing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 11.48% 60.95% 8.30% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $550.59 million 3.80 $41.45 million $0.48 29.06 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 4.66 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Verra Mobility and MingZhu Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verra Mobility and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 3 1 0 2.25 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.24%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MingZhu Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

