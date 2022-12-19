RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.81.

Shares of RH opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.95. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,274,393. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

