Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

