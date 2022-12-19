Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
RIO opened at $69.43 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
