Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Rithm Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 7.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Rithm Capital



Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

