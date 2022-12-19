Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of RHI opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

