Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $21,996.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 155.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rocket Companies by 79.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

