Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

ROP opened at $424.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

