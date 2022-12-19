Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $107.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

