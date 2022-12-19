Ryan Costello Sells 20,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,776 shares in the company, valued at $173,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phunware Trading Down 2.3 %

Phunware stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 10.27.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 320.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

