Scorpio Tankers Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.96 Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $11.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.66. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

