Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Innospec Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Innospec in a research note issued on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.06 on Monday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $115.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In other news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Innospec by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Innospec by 9.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 1,269.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

