Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.39. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

