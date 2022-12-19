Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 26.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,523 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
