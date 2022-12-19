Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,523 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

