Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Decreases By 8.8%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 31,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Stock Down 1.4 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ambev

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

