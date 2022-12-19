Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 8.9%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Baozun Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
