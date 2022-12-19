Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Drops By 8.7%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on BayCom to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. BayCom has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BayCom by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.